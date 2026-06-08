Boyle County firefighters rescue cow stranded in lake near Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Boyle County Fire Department rescued a cow stranded in a lake near Wells Landing Road outside of Danville on Sunday.

The Danville 911 Communications Center dispatched the department at approximately 9:46 a.m. on June 7, 2026. The department's Water Rescue Team and Large Animal Rescue Team responded to the scene.

Crews located the cow in the water and deployed rescue boats to reach the animal. Rescue personnel secured the cow to a boat and guided it to shore.

Once on land, the department reported that firefighters faced additional challenges due to rocky terrain and a steep embankment. Crews worked together to move the animal through the rocky area and up the hillside to a secure location.

It is unclear how long the cow had been in the water before it was discovered, the department added. Despite the ordeal, the animal appeared to be in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

No injuries were reported to emergency personnel or the animal.