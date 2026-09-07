Boyle County issues burn ban amid elevated wildfire risk

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A countywide burn ban is now in effect in Boyle County because of dry conditions and an increased risk of wildfires.

The Boyle County Fire Department announced the ban Monday, saying all outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice.

In a social media post, Fire Chief Keith Schneider said the burn ban takes effect immediately and covers all of Boyle County.

Officials cited current weather conditions and a heightened wildfire threat as reasons for the action. The department is asking residents to avoid any outdoor burning activities until the ban is lifted.

The Boyle County Fire Department said the restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve and the ban is officially rescinded.

