Boyle County man charged with murder after fatal shooting

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Boyle County man is in jail and charged with murder after a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police learned about the shooting on Bryants Camp Road in Garrard County around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When KSP and Garrard County Police got to the scene they said they found 34-year-old Dustin Privett dead. He was from Danville. KSP reports that his body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

KSP reports the initial investigation shows that he was fatally shot during an altercation with another man.

Police said they later arrested 23-year-old Justin Parson of Danville. He was charged with murder and taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and KSP Post 7 Detective Cameron Allen has taken the lead.