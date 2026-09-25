Brain aneurysm survivor launches nonprofit: golf tournament continues to help central Kentucky families

Richmond, KY- Nearly 3 years after collapsing on her floor, Karen Edwards stood alongside family and friends at the 18 for 18 Golf Scramble in Madison County — an event she organized to raise awareness and support for brain aneurysm patients and families in central Kentucky.

The tournament's name reflects a sobering statistic: someone suffers a brain aneurysm every 18 minutes.

"Legs went numb, excruciating pain and I collapsed on the floor," Edwards said.

On Nov. 27, 2023, after days with a headache, Edwards suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm and was later treated at Baptist Health Lexington. She spent all of 2024 going through various types of therapies before organizing the first 18 for 18 Golf Scramble, which raised $30,000.

"I'm blessed beyond blessed and I've always said that," Edwards said.

"It took all these people to pray for me and support me," Edwards said.

Dr. Ben Newman offered a reminder about the importance of listening to your body when it comes to brain aneurysm symptoms.

"A lot of times with aneurysms we don't get a whole lot of warning symptoms," Newman said.

His advice: trust your instincts.

"You know when things are not right and they don't feel right, listen to that voice inside of you that says I need to maybe get this checked out," Newman said.

Edwards has since launched a nonprofit, The BDV Foundation, named after her daughter and grandchildren. It directly supports brain aneurysm patients and families in central Kentucky.

"We're keeping all the money local, for care bags they would get in the ICU because when you have a rupture you are in intensive care for at least two weeks," Edwards said.

Now in its second year, the event carries a simple message from Edwards herself.

"Love life," Edwards said.

