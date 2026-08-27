Brandon Dockery found guilty of murder in 2021 Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County jury found Brandon Dockery guilty of murder Thursday after roughly six hours of deliberations in the shooting death of Raymar Webb.

Dockery was accused of killing Webb in downtown Lexington in June 2021. According to previous reporting, police responded to the area of West Short Street and North Mill Street, where officers found the 30-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Webb was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

LEX 18 Scene of the Short Street shooting that killed 30-year-old Raymar Webb.

A Fayette County grand jury later indicted Dockery on charges of murder, six counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving a stolen handgun. Charges of resisting arrest and menacing were dismissed by the grand jury.

The case drew significant attention because Dockery had been released on parole in November 2020 while serving a 45-year prison sentence for second-degree arson, two counts of attempted murder and five counts of wanton endangerment stemming from a 2010 apartment fire in Lexington.

In a 2020 parole hearing obtained by LEX News, Dockery told the parole board he had changed during his time in prison and was committed to making better decisions after his release.

LEX 18 Investigates A look at the parole of a man charged with murder months later Leigh Searcy

Months after leaving prison, Dockery became the subject of a homicide investigation tied to Webb's death. When U.S. Marshals and Lexington police attempted to arrest him in July 2021, authorities said Dockery fired shots at law enforcement officers. Officers returned fire, striking him in the hand and grazing his head.

According to Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney Kim Baird, on Wednesday, Dockery was convicted by a grand jury of murder, six counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

As of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a Fayette County grand jury is still deliberating on Dockery's sentence.