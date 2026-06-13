BraveHearts Equine Center connects horses with community in 3rd annual open house

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's largest and only draft horse rescue opened its doors to the community on Saturday. For the third time in a row, BraveHearts Equine Center in Bourbon County hosted its annual open house event.

At the open house, visitors were able to meet rescued draft horses, along with donkeys, and miniature horses. The free event also featured live entertainment, local vendors, and food trucks on the 150 acre farm.

BraveHearts Equine Center has been operating for 72 years, and aims to offer shelter and rehabilitation for horses saved from neglect, abuse, abandonment, or slaughter. Horse lovers can adopt or sponsor the farm's horses to help give the animals the "life they deserve," according to the organization's website.

To learn more about the equine rescue organization, visit this link: BraveHearts Equine Center