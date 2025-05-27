BraveHearts Equine Center offers comfort to tornado victims

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The tornado that hit Laurel and Pulaski counties has forever left its mark. The storm took lives, leveled neighborhoods and left many with nowhere to go and now, an organization specializing in healing is stepping up to help victims in their own unique way.

"We know that with the deadly tornado, there was so much devastation for so many people," said Erica Bivens, public relations for BraveHearts Equine Center.

The center came up with an idea to help those affected by the disaster.

"We decided to donate our hotel blocks. Give them out to any of those storm victims that are looking for a place to stay, a warm meal, and also time with our equines," said Bivens.

Guests will be able to travel to BraveHearts Farm and spend time with some of Kentucky's gentle giants. The center hopes the experience offers tornado victims time to relax and refocus.

"It can be so therapeutic," according to staff at the center.

The program allows victims to connect with horses one-on-one, helping them escape the stresses of their reality, even if just for a moment.

"It's really a time that you come on out and have a quiet moment for some of the storm victims who might just need a place to get away and take a breather," said Bivens.

This small gesture of comfort aims to help those dealing with grief and loss after the devastating tornado.

"We can all give back in someway. It may be small and insignificant. But really collectively we can all make an impact," said Bivens.

If you have been impacted and want to take their offer for a free night at a hotel visit BraveHearts Equine Center the deadline to sign up is Wednesday and space is limited.

