Breanna Edwards' family finds ways to heal 8 weeks after deadly US Bank shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eight weeks after a shooting at a US Bank claimed the lives of Breanna Edwards and Brian Switzer, Edwards' family says their emotions are still running the full spectrum.

"Almost like my world has ended," Diane Kellerman, Breann's mother, said.

"We're depressed. Being angry is normal, but we try to talk about it at least together as much as we can and question stuff," Jack Kellerman, Breanna's father, said.

The Kellerman's home is filled with sunflowers and butterflies — symbols that remind them of their daughter. The family says sunflowers carry a special meaning.

"If you really see a field of sunflowers, it'll bring a smile to your face and Breanna was like that. She always smiled," Jack said.

Just as Breanna was known for buying small, thoughtful gifts for her loved ones — including a hot sauce bottle shaped like a grenade for Jack, a military veteran — her parents are now carrying on that tradition by purchasing butterfly figurines.

"It's a double edged sword for me. But, but we try to do things like so we try to do things that we know that kind of make us happy. Take our mind off stuff and do stuff that I know Breanna would want us to do," Jack said.

Diane says she does not want her daughter's memory reduced to the circumstances of her death.

"I don't want her to be forgotten. I don't want her to be remembered by the girl that was taken at the bank," Diane said.

The family has plans to create a memorial space in their yard, funded by Berea Strong, an organization raising money for victims of the US Bank tragedy.

"We're gonna set up this thing out here in the yard someplace with a little bench. We're gonna plant some wildflowers... so we could go out and just sit there and and talk to her," Jack said.

"We still believe that she's here. She's in, she's in our heart," Jack said.

Diane says she hopes Breanna's story will leave a lasting impact on those who hear it.

"Maybe it'll teach people to love each other. Maybe it'll teach people to accept each other no matter what," Diane said.

The Kellermans say one of the most emotionally difficult parts of this process has been attending court proceedings and seeing Braelin Weaver, the man facing charges in connection with the robbery.

Court records show his jury trial has been postponed. It had been set to begin late next month.

