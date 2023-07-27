Breathing new life in Riverside Christian School

LOST CREEK, Ky. (LEX 18) — One year ago, the most pressing thing on the minds of Riverside Christian School staff was the start of the impending school year.

Jerrica Turner remembers painting the school building by day, and then immediately dealing with flood waters by night.

“I was up on that little porch and we were trying to save stuff and move stuff up higher but the water was coming way too quick,” Turner said.

As she walks through what was Riverside Christian School, the impacts of the flood can be seen roaming through the halls.

So much tile and carpet ripped up, walls torn away, salvaging whatever they could once the waters receded.

“In one of our kindergarten classrooms, all the tiles had water seeping underneath. It was kind of bubbling up so we had to just rip all the tile out,” Turner said.

“We said we weren’t going to replace it. We were just going to buff it and use it and so we could have a classroom.”

Thinking back on the devastation of a year ago for Turner is, in a word, overwhelming.

“Just the sense of what are going to do. Everything felt destroyed. Like we couldn’t do anything about it. Just completely overwhelming,” Turner said.

“The flooding in 2021 was nothing compared to that. That one was slow and messy and gross but this one was instant, instantaneous. It came out of nowhere.”

Despite all of the damage, the school building was still standing.

The hard work of a dedicated staff got things in order to still bring kids into the classroom for the school year.

Efforts fueled by those very students just happy to have a distraction from how much they had lost.

“We had a lot that were effected but they were excited to come to school. Even that their school looked like this now, they were excited to just be here with their friends and teachers they love. They were just excited to be here during all of this,” Turner said.

That excitement has grown all summer long as students and staff look forward to a fresh start.

A new chapter in a new building.

What was once Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School is being renovated as the new home for Riverside Christian Students.

“It’s out of a flood zone. There’s no mold. Parts of the building aren’t indisposed. It’s going to open up just a wealth of things we can do,” Riverside Christian school counselor Lisa Bendeylton said.

Securing a building seemed like a longshot in the moment, school leaders trying to raise $500,000, $350,000 of which would go toward buying the building.

A goal accomplished and then some thanks to overwhelming community support.

“I have never been around more amazing people. How they rally around each other. How they give to each other and support each other. It’s just a really special place,” Bendeylton said.

“Eastern Kentucky is just amazing. The flood has just made us all resilient. It’s a privilege to be a part of this community.”

School is set to start on August 16 and there is still a lot of work to be done.

However, Riverside leaders are confident they will be ready.

As dedicated as ever to continue their mission of serving the youth.

“Our students and families have been through a lot but we want the message to be that we are here for you and your kids. We fought for a safe location out of the flood zone,” Bendeylton said.

“A safe building and one that is sustainable. The longevity of Riverside is hopefully going to withstand the test of time here.”

Riverside leaders want to thank everyone who made this move possible from Breathitt County Schools leaders and all of the Riverside staff that have stayed to help, preserving through back to back years of devastating floods to support students.