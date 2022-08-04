Breathitt County flood victim says gift cards desired for long-term recovery

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Countless volunteer groups and organizations in Kentucky and beyond have given their time, money, and energy to flood victims in the aftermath of last week's flooding.

A Breathitt County family said it has been overwhelming.

"There are so many good people that have came from all over the state from out of state," Deana Robinson, whose parents' house is destroyed, said. "Churches, people that we would never have met."

But Robinson also recognizes that the massive volunteer effort will eventually start to dwindle. And in the long term, she said gift cards are the most valued gift for folks like her parents.

Their house had been in the family since the 80s. On Thursday morning, the floodwaters washed away the supports under their house, rendering it unsafe.

Robinson said it's a total loss. With mud caked all over the floors inside and all their belongings soaked in contaminated water, she said nothing is salvageable.

She said her parents' insurance company canceled their flood coverage without much of an explanation about seven years ago so they have no coverage.

As they start to rebuild their lives, Robinson said gift cards would be wonderful because down the road, they can buy whatever they need, including food, clothing, bedding, and more.

They believe other flood victims would express the same desire as well.

Robinson said a friend of theirs, Fran Gabbard, is collecting gift cards at Citizens Bank & Trust in Jackson. She guarantees they will be dispersed directly to those in need across the region.

Donors can also send gift cards to the bank's address: P.O. Box 770, Jackson, KY 41439.

In the meantime, they are focusing on what's important: family. No one in their family died in the floods.

"You hugging them a little more tightly these days?" LEX 18 asked Robinson, referring to her parents. "A little more tightly and a lot more I love you's," Robinson responded.