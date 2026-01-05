Breathitt County issues burn ban due to extreme forest fire danger

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble has issued a complete ban on all outdoor burning throughout the county due to current weather conditions and extreme forest fire danger.

The executive order, issued Monday, prohibits all outdoor burning in all areas of Breathitt County until the order is rescinded by public notice.

While outdoor campfires and cooking fires are not expressly prohibited, they must be maintained at manageable levels to prevent inadvertent fire spread. All campfires and cooking fires must be completely extinguished with cold fuel before leaving the area.

Noble urged all residents within Breathitt County to comply with the order to preserve properties and wildland areas.