Brian Switzer, US Bank robbery victim, remembered as devoted father, man of faith, and community anchor

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — One week after a robbery at a U.S. Bank in Madison County claimed the lives of Breanna Edwards and Brian Switzer, his wife is sharing her grief — and the legacy of a man whose impact stretched from his hometown to Kenya.

Rachel Switzer described her husband as a devoted partner, father of three, and a man of deep, intentional faith.

Brian Switzer

"I can't imagine life without him. It's still a little surreal," Rachel Switzer said.

The two were together for nearly 15 years. She said every part of his life reflected his values.

"The week before he passed, he had just come back from Kenya. He went over, there's a missionary over there in Turkana that our church has supported for 20 years at least," Rachel Switzer said. "I've had an outpouring of love from, from some of the people he met over there," Rachel Switzer said.

Brian Switzer

That same spirit carried into his work as a bank employee, where he found purpose in helping others.

"He had a lady come in who needed help paying a bill and he kind of rallied the team together to get that done for her because it was really important," Rachel Switzer said.

His faith, she said, was never conditional.

"That was kind of his motto. You don't have to be clean before you come to know Jesus because Jesus will be there with you," Rachel Switzer said.

That belief shaped how the family raised their children, and why Sundays in church were non-negotiable.

"It's important to us to, that our kids know that, that they know that Christ died for them," Rachel Switzer said.

She recalled a moment shortly before his death when Brian reflected on watching their children grow up.

"Before he died, we're looking at our oldest...he said man, it really stinks to see our children grow up but it's so cool to see who they're going to be, you know, like that's, it's so cool to see who they're growing into. And it just makes me sad that he doesn't get to do that," Rachel Switzer said.

When asked how the family has been adjusting, she was candid.

"We haven't yet. So we're just, you know, minute by minute," Rachel Switzer said.

Brian Switzer

She described Brian as the family's anchor.

"Just a real partner in every sense of the word," Rachel Switzer said.

Despite the grief, Rachel said her family's faith is sustaining them.

"Our family's belief system is that Brian, his body is dead, but we fully believe, and we know that his soul is in heaven. And so we rejoice with that," Rachel Switzer said.