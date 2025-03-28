Bridge inspection expected to cause delays Tuesday on New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road, KYTC says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says drivers should expect delays on Tuesday near New Circle Road/KY 4 bridge at Harrodsburg Road/ US 68 due to a routine bridge inspection.

A release from the KYTC says that the inspection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the right lane of the Outer Loop at Harrodsburg Road/US 68 will be closed.

Maintenance crews will be working in the closed lane, and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes if possible.

The release notes that work is planned on a tentative basis and is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, or other factors that are beyond the control of the Department of Highways.