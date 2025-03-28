Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Bridge inspection expected to cause delays Tuesday on New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road, KYTC says

stock policecrash images for web (4).jpg
Canva
stock policecrash images for web (4).jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says drivers should expect delays on Tuesday near New Circle Road/KY 4 bridge at Harrodsburg Road/ US 68 due to a routine bridge inspection.

A release from the KYTC says that the inspection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the right lane of the Outer Loop at Harrodsburg Road/US 68 will be closed.

Maintenance crews will be working in the closed lane, and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes if possible.

The release notes that work is planned on a tentative basis and is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, or other factors that are beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18