‘Bridge Lady’ identified nearly eight years after remains found in Morehead

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Nearly eight years after an unidentified woman’s remains were discovered beneath a bridge in Morehead, authorities have identified the woman known to the community as “The Bridge Lady.”

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office and Morehead Police Department announced Monday that the woman has been positively identified as Floy Denise Long, who was 65 years old at the time of her death.

Long’s remains were found Dec. 15, 2018, beneath a bridge along Kentucky 32 in Morehead. Rowan County Coroner John P. Northcutt responded to the scene, and an autopsy later conducted by Kentucky Chief Medical Examiner Dr. William C. Ralston determined she died of natural causes.

Despite efforts by local, state and federal authorities, investigators were unable to identify the woman or locate any relatives. Officials said she had never been entered into a missing persons database, making identification efforts especially challenging.

After weeks of unsuccessful searches for her identity, Long was buried Jan. 8, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Morehead.

Over the years, the case drew attention from residents and people far beyond Kentucky. Authorities said tips from across the United States and Europe were investigated but failed to provide a positive identification.

The breakthrough came recently when investigators received a new lead from a family member. Officials said the information ultimately led to a fingerprint match through the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Columbus, Ohio.

Since confirming her identity, Northcutt said he has been in contact with Long’s family.