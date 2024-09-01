Bright Light Foundation hosts event to raise awareness surrounding overdose

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday was International Overdose Awareness Day, and one woman is remembering her daughter who passed away from a fentanyl overdose last year.

Today, Cheyene Helm was in Harrodsburg with her organization, the Bright Light Foundation, to raise awareness about the growing issue.

The foundation also sheds a light on opioids and gun violence, and its goal is to be a light in the dark. It was just a few weeks after Helm's daughter died that she learned it was from fentanyl.

That information changed the way she was greiving and she wanted to use her grief to help others, and she did that in Harrodsburg, to prevent this from happening to other families.

"It takes a lot of strength, but I knew know that the bright light foundation, I myself, someone needs to know because innocent lives are being taken from fentanyl," Helm said. " And it's not being talked about enough. I am here to save one life if it if my story just reaches one person and changes their life, then I did what I was supposed to do."

The event had speakers sharing their own experiences with addiction, vendors, and worship.