British Airways to offer daily Cincinnati-London flights during parts of Summer 2027

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX News) — British Airways announced Tuesday it will expand service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and London Heathrow during Summer 2027, offering daily flights for more than four months of the travel season.

The airline said it will increase service from five flights per week to six flights per week beginning March 28, 2027. Service will then increase to daily flights from April 22 through June 24 and again from Sept. 9 through Oct. 28.

British Airways has operated nonstop service between CVG and London Heathrow since June 2023. The route currently offers five flights per week during the summer and four flights per week during the winter.

Airport officials said the expanded service will provide travelers with more flexibility and strengthen the region's connections to destinations across Europe and beyond through Heathrow, one of the world's busiest international airports.

The route will continue to be served by British Airways' Boeing 787 aircraft, offering economy, premium economy and business-class seating options.