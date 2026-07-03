Brodhead firefighters, veterinarian team rescue horse trapped in trailer on Interstate 75

BRODHEAD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Brodhead Fire Department large animal rescue technicians responded to two separate emergencies Thursday, beginning with a horse trapped in a trailer on Interstate 75 and ending with a working structure fire in extreme heat.

The department reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Brodhead firefighters were called to assist Mt. Vernon Fire Department on I-75 after a horse fell through the floor of a trailer. Crews arrived to find the horse with its leg trapped under the trailer after the trailer floor dislodged, creating a large gap.

Firefighters requested a local veterinarian to sedate the horse while crews worked to free its leg, the department added. Rock Vet responded and provided care for the animal. Once the horse was safe, firefighters used plywood from their collapse trailer to secure the trailer floor.

The horse was transported to Rock Vet for further treatment and later released to its owner.

Later that night, Brodhead FD was dispatched to a working structure fire on West Main Street in Brodhead.

Additional manpower was requested due to extreme temperatures, the department noted. Assisting at the scene were Mt. Vernon FD, Western Rockcastle FD, Brindle Ridge FD, Crab Orchard FD, Lincoln County FD, Rockcastle EMS, Rockcastle SO, Mt. Vernon PD, Brodhead EM, and Kentucky Utilities.

