Brothers program helping Lafayette students open up about emotions, discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Talking about the fears and struggles we face in life can be challenging, especially for kids and teens.

Sometimes extra guidance is needed to understand what we are feeling, which is what Jordan Sims is trying to do for students at Lafayette High School.

Sims, a Jessamine County native, has spent the last three years at Lafayette as a college and career coach.

A job that he felt was more of a calling.

“I worked in higher education before this and then had never worked in the public school setting but I had come to the public schools to talk with students so that’s what sparked my interest in wanting to work in this type of position,” Sims said.

Before starting his career, Sims attended Berea College where he joined a group called the Black Male Leadership Initiative which helped young minority men transition from high school to college.

The program had a significant impact on Sims, enough of one to try and duplicate that impact for students at Lafayette.

“I’ve just seen the need for all young men at this school to have some type of leadership and someone they can relate to,” Sims said.

That’s how the Brothers program was started.

Every Friday, male students come together for a meeting, talking about what issues they personally are dealing with as well as larger social problems being seen throughout the school.

While Sims leads the meeting, he allows the students to control what topics are discussed, seeing in real time how these young men are growing more comfortable with themselves and each other.

Here’s what a few of the student leaders within the group have to say about the Brothers program:

Oluwagbeminiyi "Daniel" Falade, senior: “Just as the name says, it’s a brotherhood. I feel like I’m with people I can relate to and talk to. I’m in a community of people that understand what I go through they also go through.”

Mason Shearer, junior: “Whenever we have those serious talks about matters that are going on either in the school or in the world, everybody is there to listen and nobody will judge you about what you say. It’s a really safe place.”

Tre Wilson, senior: “Personally what I’ve taken out of it is you have to understand your route is not going to be the same as everyone else’s. Don’t compare yourself to other people. Sometimes what everyone else has going on isn’t going to be best for you.”

Mundur Duek, junior: “This is an environment where all people from all different minorities, races, and ethnicities have an area to speak freely about how they truly feel.”

Mozell Danley, senior: "We look out for each other especially these men with me at this table. They're people I can really talk to."

Jonathan Ursos Jr., junior: “One of the things I really love is being able to hear their stories and getting to know there are things going on in the school and in the world that we need to shed some light on.”

Six of the close to 80 students that are regular members of the Brothers program speaking on how united they feel with the kids sitting alongside them.

Brothers talking, arguing, pushing, and sometimes crying together.

At the end of the day, all of it is progress Sims is proud to see as these young men learn how to be confident in themselves and stand above prejudice and discrimination.

“I think there’s a lot of misconception about the youth. That they don’t know anything or they’re a lost cause,” Sims said.

“To see them feel the effect of what this is meant to do. It really makes me have a warm heart inside. It’s really cool.”

Sims says school district leaders are talking about how to expand the talks being had in the Brothers program into more schools across the district.