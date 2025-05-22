Buffalo Trace Distillery launches online fundraiser to support Kentucky storm relief efforts

(LEX 18) — Buffalo Trace Distillery is helping those affected by severe weather in Kentucky by launching an online fundraiser. The "Pour It Forward for Kentucky" charity fundraiser will benefit the American Red Cross and the Franklin County Flood Relief Fund, providing much-needed support to communities devastated by recent flooding and tornadoes.

In the past few months, many Kentuckians have faced significant hardships due to historic flooding and deadly storms, leaving them in urgent need of resources. Harry Carver from the Franklin County Community Fund emphasized the long road to recovery ahead: “This is a long haul. I mean, folks are not going to recover from this overnight. It is going to take a lot of time and resources to get folks back to where they were.”

The partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery aims to bolster support for those impacted by these natural disasters. “Right now we are still talking about our flood here, and then we have had this horrible tornado in London and Somerset, so I know it's hard and people's resources are stretched to the limit,” Carver added.

The "Pour It Forward for Kentucky" online charity fundraiser features some of the distillery's most sought-after bourbons, collectible items, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, providing a unique opportunity for bourbon enthusiasts and supporters to give back. “We really wanted to find a way to support Kentucky, you know, with so many people impacted,” Tyler Adams from Buffalo Trace stated.

The distillery has been directly affected as well, with ongoing recovery efforts to dry out warehouses and make necessary electrical repairs. “The amazing part about this is that folks have just been very generous and will continue to give their time and money to help,” Carver said. “It’s been very heartwarming to see.”

The fundraiser will run until June 5th, providing ample time for participants to join in and support the cause. The auction launches on Thursday, May 22, at 10 AM EST. Interested individuals can participate by visiting Pour It Forward for Kentucky Charity Auction.

Together, Buffalo Trace Distillery and community members hope to make a positive impact amidst these challenging times, reminding everyone that support can come in many forms.

