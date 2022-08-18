Buffalo Trace holding online auction to benefit eastern Kentucky flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Buffalo Trace is holding an online auction featuring six rare whiskey packages, including a VIP tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery, to help raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

The online auction opens at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 18 through 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25.

Some of the items available in the auction include Pappy Van Winkle whiskies, a complete set of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection, with a 2020 George T. Stagg, Blanton’s, and Double Eagle Very Rare.

The items which will be offered are:



One Van Winkle Whiskey set which includes:

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old Bourbon Van Winkle 12 year old “Lot B” Bourbon Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey Pappy Van Winkle 15 year old Bourbon Pappy Van Winkle 20 year old Bourbon Pappy Van Winkle 23 year old Bourbon

One Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection (BTAC) set including:

William Larue Weller Bourbon (125.3 proof) Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye (129.5 proof) Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Bourbon (101 proof) Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old Bourbon (90 proof) 2020 George. T. Stagg Bourbon (130.4 proof)

One Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon

Two sets of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon each package includes:

Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon (93 proof) Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold edition Bourbon (103 proof) Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon (proof varies) Barrel head signed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley VIP tour for four at Buffalo Trace Distillery

One Old Charter Oak Bourbon collection which includes:

Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak Bourbon Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon Old Charter Oak Canadian Oak Bourbon Old Charter Oak Chinkapin Oak Bourbon



Details on the auction and how to bid can be found here. All proceeds from the auction will go to disaster relief in Eastern Kentucky.