RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A building in Russell County has been deemed a total loss following a Wednesday night fire in Russell Springs.

The Russell Springs Volunteer Fire Department (RSVFD) responded to the fire on Lafavers Road around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night. 10 firefighters worked the blaze for three hours, RSVFD said in a post to Facebook.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the fire remains under investigation.