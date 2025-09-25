Burglary investigation underway in Lawrenceburg after storage unit robbery

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a storage unit in Lawrenceburg was broken into, and thousands of dollars' worth of tools, sporting equipment, and Army memorabilia were stolen, police say.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department says that the break-in occurred at the Todd and Sons storage facility located in the 1500 block of Fieldstone Drive.

Police say that anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Farmer at 502-604-1078. The department states that information will be kept private, and there may be a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the case.