Burkesville community rallies to protect nursing home residents amid rising floodwaters

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Rising flood waters entered Cumberland Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Saturday, prompting an outpouring of support from the Burkesville community that helped keep residents safe.

Churches, community members, emergency management, the Sheriff's Office, Police Department, Fire Department, volunteers, and staff came together to assist residents during the emergency, the rehab center posted.

The facility said what could have been a devastating day became a reminder of the community's strength.

"There are simply no words to express the gratitude we feel. What could have been a devastating day became a powerful reminder that in times of crisis, this community stands together. The compassion, selflessness, and determination shown today will never be forgotten."

The statement thanked everyone who responded.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to every person who answered the call, whether you carried supplies, cleaned flood water, offered equipment, prayed, donated your time, or simply asked how you could help. You reminded us that the strength of a community isn't measured during the easy days—it's revealed during the hardest ones."

