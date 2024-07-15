Burn ban in effect for Boyle County, others due to hot, dry conditions

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The middle of summer, being packed with heat, is like two peas in a pod.

The heat our area is facing right now, combined with high winds and lack of rain, makes it a perfect recipe for a wildfire.

“It’s just so dry right now,” says Boyle County Firefighter and EMT Tyler Bottoms. “It’s an unlimited fuel source for a fire to spread a lot more quickly.”

The dry spell from the past couple of months resulted in a burn ban for Boyle County and neighboring areas like Garrard County.

For Boyle County, this is especially concerning, given the terrain of the area.

“With the flat land and all the rural parts, it just allowed the fire that much more fuel load,” added Bottoms.

It’s also important to note that Boyle County is filled with volunteer firefighters, and some areas do not have a fire hydrant at the ready. Meaning that when there is an accident, it may take some more time for the nearby fire station to respond.

Regardless of where you live in Kentucky, Bottoms urges everyone to exercise extreme caution until the weather cools down a bit.

