Business owner expresses safety concerns on Delong Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some parts of Delong Road have an 8-inch drop-off from the road. Sheri Hamlin, the owner of Keshlyn Kennel, says as soon as drivers take a turn slightly too wide, their tires are no longer on the road; they are in her wooden fence.

“There’s no words for it, when I’ve had to come out here, and I see the car, and I see it through our fence, and I’m just praying to God, they’re alive,” said Hamlin.

Hamlin is concerned about the well-being of everyone who passes by her business. She says she has seen car after car wreck into her property… and that’s just this week.

“It’s extremely dangerous because there’s no warning, and people are speeding. The speed limit is 35 and they’re flying through here, and that’s your main problem,” she added.

Some sections of her fence have been replaced after car wrecks. But now, Hamlin says she’s not bothered fixing the other two sections of the fence because she’s already spent more than $10,000 in the past few months to repair her property.

Hamlin says the city came by to put gravel down to even out the surface. While it looked aesthetically pleasing, Hamlin believes the gravel worsened the situation.

“It just spins. It goes everywhere, and they lose control,” Hamlin said.

While these frequent crashes have caused headaches for Hamlin and Keshlyn Kennels, she’s not worried about the damage to her property. She just wants a safe road that will keep drivers out of harm's way.

