Calf rescued from Dix River after kayakers spot animal in distress

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A calf was rescued from the Dix River in Jessamine County on Saturday after kayakers spotted the animal struggling in the water and called 911, according to the Jessamine County Fire District.

The fire district said crews were dispatched to the river after receiving reports of the calf in distress. Responding agencies included the Jessamine County Fire District, Wilmore Fire Department, Nicholasville Fire Department and Jessamine County Animal Control.

Firefighters launched Marine 1 from the Highbridge boat ramp and located the calf in the river.

According to the fire district, the crew aboard Marine 1 safely removed the calf from the water.

The calf was brought back to the boat ramp, where firefighters provided medical care before turning it over to Jessamine County Animal Control for continued treatment and monitoring.

No information was released about how the calf ended up in the river.