Camp Norwood growing after Singer/Songwriter Chrissy Morgan moves to Sadieville

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five years ago during the COVID-19 Pandemic, a couple from Detroit thought about where they wanted to settle for the rest of their lives. That's when Breast Cancer Survivor Chrissy Morgan and her husband Chris made the move to Scott County.

They bought a historic property on Elk Lick Road on 110 acres.

"The house there, under that house is a 200 year old log cabin," Chrissy said.

Well-documented in books from Ann Bolton Bevins, there's farmland all-around.

"If you look on google maps, it's a triangle and that's all wooded," Chrissy added.

In a heavily wooded area and new growth forest, Chrissy moved here nearly five years ago.

"We were originally looking for walkable woods and we sure got them," she noted.

She calls it a mystery how she and her husband got to this point.

"We wanted a place with a better view, and we got it," Chrissy said.

This place is home to Camp Norwood.

"It started with my husband and I owning, gosh an eighth of an acre, a little sliver in the suburbs of Detroit, and we lived on a street called Norwood," Morgan said.

When their schedules were packed and they couldn't go on vacation, they would camp in their backyard. They kept that tradition going in Sadieville.

"If it's a clear night with a dark moon, it's really an enjoyable spot," Morgan said.

They built another campsite on their property, keeping the name, making it a place for friends and family.

"A lot of our northern friends, when they travel down south this time of year, for us to be a place for them to stop on by, and they've certainly taken advantage of that," Morgan added.

The impact is limitless for this former Michigan resident.

"It really is, the world is our oyster," Morgan said.

Chrissy is confident in Camp Norwood's potential that it could be a place for research, preservation, retreats and a touring hub for musicians.

"We're just a stone's throw away from Nashville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, so it would be great to have musicians stop by here too," Morgan said.

Music, like nature, is a major passion for Morgan. Along with recording background vocals for other artists, and serving as a vocal mentor, Chrissy's first solo album is entitled "Simple Love Songs."

"Something that my nieces and nephews could listen to...something that's available for families that's just simple," Morgan noted.

By no means simple in passion or emotion, "Simple Love Songs" is something she wants to leave as a legacy.

Morgan, who also appears as a host for series like "History In Your Own Backyard" lives by the motto this motto.

"Follow with love and joy and when times are hard.... it's a lot easier to have the faith that it'll pull through," Morgan said.

On screen, on stage and in the process growing Camp Norwood, this multitalented New Jersey Native has a lot to offer.

Morgan is hoping there could be partnership opportunities with the UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources down the road.

For more on Camp Norwood, visit About — Camp Norwood.