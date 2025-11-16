Campbell County school bus hit by suspected drunk driver, one student injured, police say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Campbell County school bus carrying 12 students and one monitor was struck by a passenger vehicle Friday afternoon in Alexandria, sending one student to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the crash occurred around 2:28 p.m. on US 27 near Spillman Drive. The passenger vehicle was driven by 42-year-old Donald M. Weinel from Newport, police said.

Police said Weinel hit the school bus that was heading south on US 27. An initial investigation indicated that Weinel was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Weinel was arrested and charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence (aggravated circumstance)(misdemeanor), 14 counts of wanton endangerment first degree (Class D felony), and one count of criminal mischief first degree (Class D felony).