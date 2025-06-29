Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Campbellsville authorities investigate two 'suspicious' overnight fires

FIRE RESPONSE.jpg
Campbellsville Fire and Rescue
FIRE RESPONSE.jpg
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campbellsville Fire-Rescue responded to two separate house fires overnight that officials are calling "suspicious" in nature, according to a post on social media.

The first fire broke out Friday night on Wethington Court. Firefighters arrived at 9:54 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from all sides of the house. 19 firefighters responded to and were able to get the fire under control by 10:13 p.m. and search for occupants. Crews remained on scene until 11:19 p.m.

The second fire was reported early Saturday morning at 308 Lowell Avenue. When crews arrived at 1:09 a.m., they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the upstairs of the house. 20 firefighters responded to this fire and were able to get it controlled by 1:16 a.m. and search for occupants. Crews remained on scene until 2:43 a.m.

Officials say there were no injuries reported in either incident. Both fires are under investigation by the Campbellsville Police Department due to their suspicious nature.

