Campbellsville University ending undergraduate programs at Harrodsburg campus

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Campbellsville University's Harrodsburg campus were shocked this week when they received an email announcing that the school will discontinue all undergraduate programs at the end of the fall semester.

The announcement has left many student-athletes uncertain about their future and feeling blindsided by the university's decision.

Quinn Arnold, who plays basketball for the Pioneers, received the email on Monday. She described the communication as "crazy" and believes the university could have handled the situation better.

"We're all adults and I just think you should communicate a little bit better in some situations," Arnold said.

The university is offering students the option to transfer to Campbellsville's main campus or enroll in its online program, but many students feel that these alternatives do not address their needs.

"It's a slap in the face," said Deontenae Neal, Arnold's teammate. "They just cut us off without even hearing us out."

Neal added that the announcement came "so last minute for everyone," leaving students scrambling to make new plans.

For many students, the online learning option isn't appealing. Nakyir Joyce, a point guard on this year's basketball team who plans to graduate this semester, emphasized the importance of in-person education.

"Not all students are just online learners. I interact better when I'm in person, I can understand the teacher better, interact with my classmates, get help instead of sitting back and talking to my professor through our email or Zoom call," Joyce said.

Beyond academics, students are mourning the loss of their campus community. The small Harrodsburg campus fostered close relationships among students, particularly among athletes.

"Some of the guys are pretty hurt," Joyce said. "The vibes are always good here. I feel like all the athletes interact with each other. We show up to each sport, soccer, basketball, anything it was just good vibes like, feel like this small campus is just helped everyone become closer."

As students try to process the news, many remain uncertain about what comes next.

"Our future is up in the air at this point," Arnold said.

