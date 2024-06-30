Camper found dead in Menifee County, Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reports

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said they found a camper dead in his tent after responding to a call for a camper not breathing on Sunday.

According to the rescue team, the call came in at around 11:30 a.m., but the group's campsite could not be located as attempts to contact them through their mobile phones were unsuccessful.

A member of the camper's group was eventually located along Highway 715 near the Suspension Bridge parking area, which led to the team being able to find the campsite.

The rescue team said in a post that when they reached the campsite located along Wolfepen Creek, one man was found unresponsive in a tent and pronounced dead by the Menifee County coroner.