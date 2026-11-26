LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — CAMPTON, Ky. — Campton could have as few as 75 to 100 days of running water if drought conditions persist, according to a worst-case estimate provided to city officials as the community remains under a state of emergency.

The drought is affecting Campton Lake, the city’s primary water source, and City Commissioner Jake Denniston said officials need to treat the situation with urgency.

“I think we need to be expressing urgency every day,” Denniston said. “This is a very dire matter.”

There was some positive news when the Morgan County Water District agreed to sell water to Campton. Denniston, however, said the arrangement does not solve the city’s underlying water shortage.

“It’s not gonna make a world of difference, and it sure as heck is not going to take us out of the state of emergency,” he said.

Denniston said representatives from the Kentucky Division of Water provided officials with a worst-case estimate for how long the city could maintain running water if current conditions continue.

“On this trajectory, and you know, God forbid it stays this way, on this trajectory we have 75 to 100 days of running water in this community,” he said.

City leaders are asking residents and businesses to conserve water while officials consider additional steps.

The Campton City Commission has approved a temporary ban on hot tub use at rental properties. Denniston said he believes stronger measures are needed, particularly when it comes to enforcement.

“I kinda felt the executive order didn’t do enough,” Denniston said. “It’s just words on paper. How can you enforce whether or not someone’s gonna use a hot tub as far as commercial properties and Airbnbs go?”

Denniston said one option would be imposing penalties on properties that use excessive amounts of water. “The only comprehensive way that we’re gonna cut down water usage is not by saying, ‘Please don’t do that,’ but it’s by saying, ‘You’re not gonna do that or you’re gonna get fined,’” he said.

City leaders are expected to meet Dec. 1 for a general council meeting to discuss the best course of action for Campton’s water supply.

