MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 21-year-old Saif Al-Khafaji, who was accused of harassing and stalking students on the Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky's campuses since 2023, has pled guilty to stalking in Madison County.

Al-Khafaji has been sentenced to 360 days in prison, conditional to if he does not commit another offense. He is ordered to remain off of all EKU property.

A charge of harassment was dismissed.