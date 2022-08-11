Can you help track down who this military uniform belongs to?

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — You never know what you might find off the beaten path.

Just outside of Hazard, debris is still piled up and stuck in trees near Robinson Elementary School. Belongings, once in a home, some now without a home and sitting on the bank of Troublesome Creek.

"Well it was brought in from the flood waters, so yeah first time we're laying eyes on it, just checking it out," said Sgt. 1st Class Randy Partin.

A military uniform was found near Robinson Elementary when the flood happened two weeks ago. It's ripped in some areas and has some minor tears. It's safe, but troopers and military members have a task on their hands to find the rightful owner.

"Whoever the jacket belongs to, it obviously means a great deal to them, and they want to preserve it," said Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police.

Gayheart says a fellow trooper found it in the water. He says a life jacket was stuffed inside.

"They may have stuck it in there right before they evacuated, or it may have been stuffed in there previously," Gayheart said. "We just don't know."

It turns out there is a lot nobody knows. There have been conflicting reports about when it might be from.

"We don't really know where to start, so we're just doing the best we can to track down those owners," said Gayheart.

We asked Partin to take a look and see if anything stands out that might provide more answers.

"You can see whoever this jacket belongs to, it's a Class A green top, they were an E-6 in rank, looks like it has the 100th Training Division patch on it," Partin said. "We looked on the inside, and there's a tag on the inside with the last name 'Serafin.' It looks like a last name, something they stapled on, has a last four as well."

Someone was proud of their service or their loved one's service. So much so that they have kept this as a member of the ultimate sacrifice. The uniform is safe at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Hazard. A brave American, friend, or family is missing this treasured heirloom, with few ways to trace it back.

If you know who this may belong to, reach out to Trooper Matt Gayheart at 606-435-6069.