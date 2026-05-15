'Cancer don't have me': Hundreds light a prayer candle for Stanford mayor battling cancer

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX18) — Wendell Dalton Miller has served as mayor of Stanford for six years. He says he got into politics to make a difference and has always kept future generations in mind.

Now, he's got a new battle to face: stage four colon cancer.

For him, it's the most enjoyable job he's ever had.

"Just advancing the city towards the future, because my goal has always been 20 years down the road. What is my grandbaby gonna be doing? I'm not worried about me," Miller said.

Two years ago, Miller was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. He initially underwent chemotherapy and believed the treatment was working, but the cancer spread into his lungs and began growing at an alarming rate.

"I did some chemo, and we thought everything was good," Miller said. "Well, one the cancer spread."

Despite the setback, Miller says his faith is keeping him going.

"Physically, I'm fine. Health journey wise. I'm fighting with everything I got. With the last knot on the rope, OK? That's where I'm at. But I'm not giving up Because the Lord is the only one. That knows when it's time for me to leave this earth," Miller said.

His wife, Trina Miller, has remained by his side throughout the fight.

"During this, I told the doctor, I said, you fight with medicine, I have to fight with prayer because that's all I know," Trina said.

The couple will celebrate 35 years of marriage this June. The mayor says he would not have it any other way.

"And I told her, I'll take this death till we part, serious. She's my nurse. I don't want nobody else taking care of me. I want her," Miller said.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of community members gathered outside the Millers' home, lighting candles and praying for the couple. Miller says he had no idea it was coming.

"What happened the other night was crazy," Miller said. "First of all, I didn't know nothing about it."

Trina says the outpouring of support left her speechless.

"To see his life. On the streets with all these people out supporting, I just kinda sit back in silence and just see it all play out and it's just, I'm kind of at a loss for words at that moment," Trina said.

For Miller, the gathering meant even more than a show of community support.

"With people devoting their life to the Lord. People rededicating their life to the Lord and people wanting to be baptized. It's amazing. And I love it. I said, what street's next? Let's go," Miller said.

Miller is also using his experience to encourage others to get screened.

"Please get the pre-cancer screenings. It may or may not help you. It would not have helped me and that's OK. The type of cancer I've got, it would have not have helped, OK. But other people, a colonoscopy can help you. And I don't care about all the horror stories you hear. It is the best 15 minutes of sleep you'll ever get in your life," Miller said.

"I have cancer. Cancer don't have me," Miller said.

If you'd like to help the Miller family during this time, you can contact City Hall for more information.