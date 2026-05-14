Candidates who withdrew are still on Kentucky's primary ballot, but votes won't count

FRANKFORT. KY. (LEX 18) — Not every person on your ballot may still be in the race.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said some candidates have withdrawn from their races after the state's ballots were already set.

"We've had a number of withdrawals - one for the senate but others around the state as well," Adams said.

One of the most high-profile withdrawals is Nate Morris, who dropped out of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Despite his withdrawal, GOP voters will still find his name on their ballots.

Why? Kentucky law prohibits ballots from being changed after a certain point.

"By law, I can't reprint the ballots. They're printed. They're shipped. They're even being voted on now," Adams said.

Voters will, however, be notified of the withdrawals through flyers posted at their voting location. The notices list the candidates who have withdrawn from their races and tell voters that votes for those candidates will not be counted.

"We will not tabulate the votes of those who withdrew before the deadline. So, those votes won't be counted. They won't be recorded," Adams said.