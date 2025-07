HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Knott County held a candlelight vigil for a man who went missing in January 2002.

The family of Paul Aaron Triplett gathered by his billboard that showed a photo of Triplett, along with the information of where he was last seen in 2002: Flaxpatch Road near Carr Creek Lake.

Triplett reportedly vanished after dropping off his girlfriend at college. His car was later found abandoned in Lexington.