Capital protesters call for more gun control in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered with signs demanding change on the capitol steps in Frankfort.

"Our goal for today is really to people out to vote and to make sure our legislators hear our voices," said 'March For Our Lives' volunteer Samantha Pfeiffer.

Voices calling for tighter gun regulations after the Uvalde school shooting and the rise in gun violence in the United States.

"We are supposed to be able to wear our caps and gowns. And luckily, I did get to, but there are a lot of people who didn't, and there's a lot of people who will never get to," said protester Georgia Hale.

According to NBC, Kentucky currently has the 13th highest gun deaths in the country.

Organizers of 'March For Our Lives' urge lawmakers to lobby for more restrictions on bump stocks and semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s.

Protesters hope they will also make their voices heard at the polls in November.