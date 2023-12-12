Captain Sam Manley with Madison County Sheriff's Office dies after suffering medical emergency

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Captain Sam Manley of the Madison County Sheriff's Office has died after suffering from a medical emergency.

The sheriff's office says Captain Manley wasn't feeling well at around lunchtime on Tuesday. He was taken to Baptist Health Richmond by Madison County EMS. He later died at the hospital in the early afternoon, according to the department.

The department led a procession after news of Captain Manley's death was shared with them. He was escorted by law enforcement to a funeral home in Berea.

Captain Manley was 71 years old at the time of his death. He was a retired member of the Richmond Police Department and had worked for the Sheriff's Department for several years.

This is a developing story.