Carbon monoxide leak leaves residents future in the air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents of Oxford Circle Apartments are facing uncertainty after a carbon monoxide incident on Monday morning forced them from their homes, with no clear timeline for when they can return.

"I thought I was going to die," Charles Smith said.

Smith, an Army veteran who has called Oxford Circle Apartments home for three years, spent most of the day in the hospital being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

"I couldn't even stand up. I was too dizzy, lightheaded. Passing in and out of consciousness," Smith said.

Now displaced, Smith is experiencing painful memories of his life before finding stable housing.

"It's like being homeless all over again," Smith said. "I'm like dang, don't like that feeling at all. Don't know what to do from one day to the next, how to store my food."

According to the city's Community and Resident Services Department, 28 homes are now empty. Officials are helping residents find hotel accommodations and providing up to $1,200 in relocation assistance.

"There's so many aspects to feel for the residents," Sanders said.

The sudden displacement has created multiple challenges for affected residents, many of whom are concerned about their belongings.

"A lot of those families are fearful to even go to the hotel tonight, because they're saying, what happens to my stuff?" Sanders said.

"I think all of us have moved and we know how taxing that is," he said. "So then when you throw an emergency situation like this, and his medical history for today. You know that's a lot."

For Smith, this is yet another difficult chapter in his life.

"Another obstacle to overcome," Smith said. "I hate to start all over again."

