Care packages for those battling brutal winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cold weather has gone nowhere these past few weeks. While we are all dealing with these conditions together, some people have it worse than others.

That's why today, at the Lexington Rescue Mission's new community center, volunteers assembled care packages for those experiencing homelessness so they can stay as warm as possible.

"Wintertime is incredibly hard for people experiencing homelessness, and as a community, there isn't enough shelter beds to accommodate everyone,” said Laura Carr, the executive director at Lexington Rescue Mission.

She knows the struggle far too well, dedicating her professional life to helping out others.

"Some people get left out in the cold, literally. Our goal is to go out to where they are, reach them, share the love of Christ and connect them to critical services so they can get off the streets,” she added. “But also so they can get the help they need, so they don't end up back on the streets again."

Today she welcomed volunteers from Bluegrass Community Technical College to help assemble care packages for those who need them the most. The kits include warm weather gear, water, and other essentials.

"So what these students are doing here today are going to make a real difference in the lives of so many people here in Lexington,” Carr said.

These 80 care packages will be handed out next week. LexCount and other volunteers will also try to facilitate access to emergency shelters. To those who need them most.

"Nobody wants to be without shelter, in this cold weather. Our goal is to get people out of elements and into shelter, as quickly as we can,” Carr said. “Knowing that we can help meet the immediate need, is where we see hope start. And what we can do then is really connect people to where they can find lasting hope.”

