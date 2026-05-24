Carlisle man with murder, drug trafficking charges wanted for his arrest

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX18) — Carlisle Police Department is searching for a man wanted on multiple serious charges.

Police say the man they're searching for is Rondall Blain McLean, also known as "Buggy McLean."

His charges include:

Murder

Manslaughter in the First Degree

Enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives) in the First Degree

Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

Authorities say McLean has a warrant for his arrest and, if caught outside Kentucky, the Commonwealth has agreed to extradite him back for prosecution.

This warrant stems from serious allegations involving violent and drug-related offenses. Law enforcement has not released additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

Officials urge anyone with information on McLean’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911.

Police stress that under no circumstances should members of the public try to apprehend McLean themselves.