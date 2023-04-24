Carroll County community protests hiring of former LMPD officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the Carroll County community came together in front of the sheriff's department after the hiring of the former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor three years ago. They want answers from county leaders.

One protester, Maurice Todd, says, "What did you think the recourse was going to be? Now you have all the residents afraid and enraged."

Protesters explained that their opinions weren't heard when this decision was made and now, they want to make sure their voices are loud and clear.

LEX 18

Another protester, Morgan Zeyak, says, "I think it's important for all of us to come together right now because it’s going to affect all of us. It's not a white or Black situation, it’s a whole community problem. Even probably for surrounding counties also. We need to come together and be a voice for everybody that doesn't feel comfortable coming out here and doing that."

We did reach out to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the local police department — both declined to speak at this time. Carroll County's residents at this Monday’s protest say they're concerned about the future of the county.

LEX 18

Zeyak says, "He's [Cosgrove’s] an outsider. He doesn't know how to work in this community because we're such a small community — he doesn't know how to handle that I feel like, and you know, people are pissed and it's proven and people don't want him here."

Protesters have this message for others who live in Carroll County:

"Just stay together and just keep each other strong but yet, but yet be prepared because I don't wanna go any deeper than that, but just stay together as a unit and be prepared,” says Todd.

