Carroll County Schools close temporarily, cancel varsity football game due to illness, injury

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Carroll County School District announced on Wednesday that it will close on Thursday, Aug. 29, reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and cancel its varsity football game due to illness and injury.

The school district said on Facebook that the move was due to illness among staff and students. The district says, "We certainly appreciate everyone's efforts in trying to keep our system up and running smoothly, but we have come to the point that it is not sustainable for everyone's health and safety."

The district also says the football game against KCD has been canceled due to both injury and illness.

Carroll County School District says that JCTC classes will be in session, but the district will not be providing transportation.

In addition, the district says that students who attend iLEAD will log into their classes on Thursday and Friday via Google Meet.