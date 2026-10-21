CASA of Lexington's Joy Tree program seeks holiday help for children in foster care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A toy dinosaur. A LEGO set. Even shrimp sauce.

The holiday wish lists created by children served through CASA of Lexington's Joy Tree program offer a glimpse into both the things they want and the challenges they face.

CASA, which serves children who have experienced abuse or neglect, is once again asking the community to help make holiday wishes come true through its annual Joy Tree program.

"Joy Tree is one of the happiest things we get to do at CASA every year," said CASA of Lexington Executive Director Melynda Jamison. "It's an opportunity for the kids we serve that are all victims of abuse or neglect to get some things they need and want and for the holiday season to be a brighter moment."

The wish lists vary from child to child. While many request toys, others reveal more basic needs.

One request has stuck with Jamison through the years.

"My favorite memory is we had one little girl who put shrimp sauce on there," Jamison said. "I called the volunteer and asked why this seven-year-old wanted shrimp sauce. She said, 'The rich people eat shrimp, but I think it might spoil, so I'll take the sauce.'"

Stories like that serve as a reminder that the lists often reflect much more than holiday wishes.

Volunteer Jane Bennington said shopping for children through the program can also be a meaningful experience for families.

"I take my kids and say, 'This little guy said he wanted trucks. What do you think that means, and let's find the best trucks for him,'" Bennington said.

Jamison recalled another child, a 17-year-old boy, who simply asked for a soft blanket.

"He got the blanket and said, 'Now I'm warm at night when I sleep,'" she said.

While the Joy Tree program focuses on the holiday season, CASA leaders say the need for support continues year-round.

CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children involved in the court system. Bennington said volunteers meet with children regularly and work with schools, doctors and parents to ensure their needs are being addressed.

"My job is to check in with the children, to see them at least once a month, face to face with the kids," Bennington said. "Sometimes we are talking to doctors, we're talking to schools, we're talking to their parents."

Jamison said CASA had about 300 volunteers serving nearly 700 children last year, but that represented only a fraction of the children who could benefit from an advocate.

"We had 300 volunteers last year that served right at 700 children, but that was only about 20% of the need," she said.

Whether through purchasing gifts for a child on the Joy Tree or becoming a volunteer advocate, CASA officials say community members can make a lasting difference.

"Do you have five hours a month you could give to change a child's life or save it in some situations?" Jamison said.

Joy Tree kickoff events run November 2nd through the 12th in Bourbon, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln, Scott and Woodford counties.

For more information, you can visit www.casaoflexington.org/joytree

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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