Case involving man accused of killing 16-year-old in Lexington moves to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The case against a Lexington man accused of murdering a 16-year-old will move to a grand jury.

The man accused of pulling the trigger, 19-year-old Stewart Watson, went before a judge on Wednesday. He has been charged with Murder and Robbery (1st Degree) in the shooting death of Michael Stinnett.

The incident happened on Friday, May 5 on Summerhill Drive near Berry Hill Skate Park.

In court Wednesday, Lexington homicide detective Josh Phillips testified that Watson was with a group walking toward another group of people including Stinnett.

According to Phillips, Watson then asked Stinnett to show him his gun. Stinnett obliged and put his gun down. Watson then pulled his own gun out, shooting Stinnett in the chest, who then shot back at Watson before he went down.

Stinnett was pronounced dead at the scene while Watson and 19-year-old Tony Johnson received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The judge moved Watson's murder case to the grand jury but that wasn't the end of his hearing. Watson is also being charged with drug possession, specifically meth and cocaine, along with fleeing police and reckless driving from multiple incidents not related to this shooting. That case moved to the grand jury as well.