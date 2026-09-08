Casey County rescue squad frees stray cat trapped in semi-trailer

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A stranded cat is safe after rescue crews in Casey County were called to help free the animal from a semi-trailer where it had become stuck.

According to the Liberty-Casey County Rescue Squad, the agency was contacted by the chief of the Clementsville Volunteer Fire Department after someone requested assistance for a stray cat trapped in the frame rails of a semi-trailer.

Rescuers responded to the scene and found the cat had become stuck after pushing its head through a hole about 1.5 inches in diameter.

Crew members donned gloves and worked together to free the animal, with one rescuer gently pushing while another carefully pulled until the cat was released.

Rescue officials said the operation ended without injury to the cat or the responders.

After being freed, the cat quickly made its escape, bringing the unusual rescue to a successful conclusion.