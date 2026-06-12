Casey county residents 'praying for rain' and conserving water amid drought

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Months without significant rainfall have put Liberty's water supply under pressure, forcing residents across Casey County to find creative ways to conserve.

For community member Andrew Lawhorn, that means avoiding tap water whenever possible.

"I got a bunch of IBC food grade totes from Joey Tucker down there at RJ Equipment and I just started pumping creek water in them. And we water the trees, the plants, we filled the pool up a couple of months ago with it and actually we found that it's easier to treat doing that," Lawhorn said.

Those efforts are adding up. City Council Member Brian Beeler says water use has dropped dramatically.

"Our average daily usage in the past is 1.5 million gallons per day. The citizens of Liberty and Casey County have been really, really good about it because we've got it down to 1.2 million gallons per day usage," Beeler said.

Casey County sits in the dead center of the drought zone. A map shows Liberty at the epicenter, with Casey County occupying the entire area marked in red.

Beeler says officials are already exploring longer-term solutions.

"Mayor Haddad and myself, we've talked about alternate ways to maybe pump water into this lake from Green River, going across the top of the ground with landowners and going under tiles. We're not there yet, but that's a possibility," Beeler said.

Conservation efforts extend beyond homes. Lt. Brandon Long of the Brush Creek Volunteer Fire Department says the department is working to preserve treated water by identifying alternate sources for emergency use.

"So we're trying to find areas to where we can get a large truck down to a, you know, a source of water that we can actually pull water from and that way if we have to fight fire we ourselves are conserving water by not pulling from the lake and pull from the water treatment plant," Long said.

Some residents have gone to unusual lengths. Long noted one example that stood out.

"One person was taking the dehumidifier water and putting it in their swimming pool trying to keep it topped off to where they didn't have to use tap water," Long said.

Officials are also focused on a longer-term fix: a new lake being constructed by Garland Hoskins, the same person who built Lake Liberty.

"We're fortunate to have him as part of our community to help us find this funding and that project is a couple of years out. So once we can get that that new lake in, I think we'll be good, we'll be in good shape," Beeler said.

Until that project is complete, every gallon saved helps buy valuable time.

"Everybody in Casey County is praying for rain," Long said.