Casey County schools delay start date by one week due to severe water shortage

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A water shortage is forcing Casey County Schools to push back the start of the school year by one week.

Superintendent Barry Lee said the district recognized the severity of the problem about two months ago.

"Around mid-June, we realized that we were in a pretty severe water crisis. So looking at our school schedule and conservation efforts within the county, we decided that it would be best to push back a week," Lee said.

To make up for the lost instructional time, the district will use a variable calendar, adding five minutes to each school day.

"It would allow us to add minutes to the day instead of additional days going deep into the month of June," Lee said.

The water shortage is also affecting school sports programs. The district has been purchasing bottled water for athletic teams rather than using water at school facilities.

"We did start with using bottled water for all of those teams," Lee said.

The district is also cutting back on water use across its campuses in other ways.

"We've eliminated all pressure washing that we typically do in the summer. We've reduced the washing of school buses, just to again trying to be a partner with the community," Lee said.

Not only is school being affected in Casey County, but so are sports. Lee says they've been buying water bottles for the sports teams instead of using water at the school.

Lee said his broader goal is to extend water conservation efforts to students inside school buildings as well.

"We do plan to start with bottled water in the school for our students, reducing the usage of water fountains. Sometimes, you know, kids will sit and hold those a little longer than they need to," Lee said.

At least one student said she welcomes the extra week before school begins.

"Honestly I'm really excited about school being pushed back a week. I was at GSP for five weeks of the summer so just having that extra time at home for a week just to get prepared for you know senior jeans, senior car painting. Like all that fun stuff," student Kalyn Lee said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

