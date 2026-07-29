Casey County tackles water shortage with Green River pumping project

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lake Liberty, Casey County's only water source, has been under pressure after months of little rainfall left the reservoir strained and residents scrambling to conserve. Nicki Johnson, director of the local chamber of commerce, said the dry stretch began early in the year.

"We started the year at a deficit. We had some, we had less rain last year than we had in a while and then didn't get any of the spring rains like we normally would," Johnson said.

Johnson said she and others in the community have taken steps to stretch their water supply.

"We've bought rain barrels, haven't washed my vehicles, which that doesn't hurt my feelings. We've put out things to catch so we could keep our garden going," Johnson said.

City Council member Brian Beeler said the solution came in the form of a pipe now pumping water from Green River directly into Lake Liberty.

"We're averaging pumping 750,000 gallons of water per day," Beeler said.

Beeler said the project took three to four weeks to complete. Crews are now pumping about half of the county's daily water use from the river, and recent rainfall has also helped. However, Beeler said hot temperatures have driven daily usage up.

"We're up from 1.1 million gallons of water to 1.2, 1.25 million gallons of water per day but we're pumping in 750,000. And since July 1st, we have received 7.2 inches of rain," Beeler said.

Johnson said the experience will leave the community better prepared going forward.

"I think we'll be a lot smarter. We'll have way many ways to conserve water that we hadn't thought about before," Johnson said.

Beeler and Johnson also informed us that a new lake is in the works, Lake Garland. It's about two years away from completion, but it will help Casey County to never have a water crisis again.